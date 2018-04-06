Brassard resumed skating Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Brassard returning to the ice is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but the Penguins have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. However, if he's able to return to practice with his teammates early next week, he could still be cleared in time for Game 1 of Pittsburgh's first-round playoff series. Interested parties can expect another update on Brassard's status once he's able to log a full practice.