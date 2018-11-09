Penguins' Derick Brassard: Returns to ice
Brassard (lower body) skated on his own prior to Friday's practice.
Friday marked the time Brassard has skated in over two weeks, which is obviously a big step in the right direction in his recovery. The 31-year-old pivot will need to return to practice with his teammates before getting the green light to return to game action, but he's definitely trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Unavailable Monday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Remains on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Placed on IR•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't travel Thursday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ruled out against Islanders•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...