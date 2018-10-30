Brassard (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with New York.

The team has not provided a specific timeline for when Brassard might be eligible to return, but in the meantime, Dominik Simon figures to continue replacing him on the top line. The veteran Brassard is currently bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, yet has notched four helpers in his previous two outings. Whether he can continue to get his offensive game going after his injury absence remains to be seen.