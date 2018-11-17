Penguins' Derick Brassard: Says he's ready to go
Brassard (lower body) said he'll return against the Senators on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Brassard, of course, needs to be activated from injured reserve, but it appears the move is imminent based on the center's own words. We'll also get a better idea of the Penguins' lineup configurations once Brassard officially comes off IR.
