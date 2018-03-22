Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scores game-winning goal
Brassard netted the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Habs.
Brassard rifled a shot from the slot past Carey Price while out with the Penguins' No. 2 power-play unit. It was the center's second goal with Pittsburgh and first with the man advantage since joining the team at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old has been red hot of late, as he is riding a four-game point streak and seems to be clicking with linemates Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Will debut Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: May not play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Whirlwind trade to Pittsburgh complete•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Shipped to Pens•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Showing off for potential suitors•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Posts three-point game versus Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...