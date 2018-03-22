Brassard netted the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Habs.

Brassard rifled a shot from the slot past Carey Price while out with the Penguins' No. 2 power-play unit. It was the center's second goal with Pittsburgh and first with the man advantage since joining the team at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old has been red hot of late, as he is riding a four-game point streak and seems to be clicking with linemates Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary.