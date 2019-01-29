Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scores goal prior to ejection
Brassard notched a goal in Monday's matchup with New Jersey before getting ejected for a hit on Sami Vatanen. The 31-year-old Brassard won't face any supplemental discipline from the league, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While still not producing to the level the team was expecting, the fact that Brassard has three goals in his last eight games is a sign of improvement. If the center can't figure out how to be productive soon, he could find himself packing his bags at the trade deadline.
