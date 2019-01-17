Penguins' Derick Brassard: Seeing trade winds swirling
The Penguins are looking to trade Brassard and have made the rest of the NHL know he is available, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.
Brassard has lived up to expectations since joining the Penguins, who were looking for a third-line center to mesh with Phil Kessel. In his last 20 games, Brassard has managed just five goals and a pair of helpers -- well off the 30-plus point campaigns he was putting together in Ottawa. Despite offseason tensions between the two organizations over the signing of Jack Johnson, the Blue Jackets are reportedly interested in reclaiming Brassard who they drafted sixth overall in the 2006 NHL Draft, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
