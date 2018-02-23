Penguins' Derick Brassard: Shipped to Pens
Brassard was traded from the Senators to the Penguins in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, defenseman Ian Cole and goalie Filip Gustavsson, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The Penguins have had struggles with Riley Sheahan as their third line center this season, so even though Brassard is expected to go from the Senators' second line to the Penguins third line, but consider it a major upgrade. The talents that surround him will be substantially better, as wingers Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel have combined for 43 goals and 99 points this season. Brassard brings 18 goals and 38 points to the table, but he has just four goals and one helper with the man advantage, so he'll look to benefit from slotting into the league's top power play as well.
More News
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Showing off for potential suitors•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Posts three-point game versus Rangers•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Returns with a goal•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Cleared to play•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Senators' Derick Brassard: Banged up, won't play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...