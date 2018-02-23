Penguins' Derick Brassard: Shipped to Pens

Brassard was traded from the Senators to the Penguins in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, defenseman Ian Cole and goalie Filip Gustavsson, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Penguins have had struggles with Riley Sheahan as their third line center this season, so even though Brassard is expected to go from the Senators' second line to the Penguins third line, but consider it a major upgrade. The talents that surround him will be substantially better, as wingers Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel have combined for 43 goals and 99 points this season. Brassard brings 18 goals and 38 points to the table, but he has just four goals and one helper with the man advantage, so he'll look to benefit from slotting into the league's top power play as well.