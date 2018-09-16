Penguins' Derick Brassard: Skates alone Sunday
Brassard (illness) skated on his own Sunday morning.
Brassard has been dealing with an undisclosed illness for the last few days and clearly isn't ready to get back to full practice yet. Fortunately, he still has a couple days to get healthy before Pittsburgh takes on Buffalo this Tuesday.
