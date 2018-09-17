Penguins' Derick Brassard: Skates before scrimmage
Brassard (illness) skated by himself before Monday's training camp scrimmage.
Considering it is just training camp, the Pens are likely being overly cautious about getting Brassard back up to 100 percent due to his illness. The center's status for Tuesday's preseason contest with Buffalo remains uncertain, but there are no indications he won't be ready in time for Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 4.
