Penguins' Derick Brassard: Status quo with injury
Brassard (lower body) remains day-to-day, according to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With Brassard evidently unavailable for Saturday's home clash with the Canadiens, Josh Jooris should continue to see time on the fourth line behind Riley Sheahan and all-world talents Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
