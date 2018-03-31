Brassard (lower body) remains day-to-day, according to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Brassard evidently unavailable for Saturday's home clash with the Canadiens, Josh Jooris should continue to see time on the fourth line behind Riley Sheahan and all-world talents Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

