Brassard scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

It was good to see Brassard get on the scoreboard even if it was on the man advantage. He struggled to find his legs in a reduced role with the Penguins, and it's led to some speculation that he could see playing time along Evgeni Malkin on the second line. The Penguins have other options at center, but they also have plenty of top-six depth along the wings as well. Brassard will likely slot into the third-line center role and second power-play unit once again, which will hurt his fantasy production. But keep an eye on where he's playing all season.