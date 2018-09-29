Penguins' Derick Brassard: Three points in preseason loss
Brassard scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 7-6 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets.
One of the goals was short-handed, as Brassard led the Pens' offense against the club that drafted him. The 31-year-old is coming off his second career 20-goal season, but centering the third line in Pittsburgh may not afford him enough time with the man advantage to take a run at a third.
