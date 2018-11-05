Brassard (lower body) remains on the shelf heading into Monday's matchup with New Jersey, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

According to coach Mike Sullivan, Brassard needs to resume skating as the next step in his recovery. Given the team's depth and long-term aspirations, it has the luxury of taking an overly cautious approach with the center/winger. Where he fits into the lineup once cleared to play will likely depend on how well some of the other lines have gelled during his absence.