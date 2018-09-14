Penguins' Derick Brassard: Under the weather
Brassard missed the first day of training camp due to illness.
The Penguins don't kickoff their preseason schedule until Tuesday against Buffalo, which gives Brassard plenty of time to get healthy. The Quebec native figures to anchor the third line this season, although there has been plenty of speculation about moving him to the wing to create space for Riley Sheahan (undisclosed) and Matt Cullen to play in the middle.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Refreshed ahead of new campaign•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ineffective in second-round series•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Records assist, but misfires eight times•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: First goal of postseason•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ready to go for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Game-time call as playoffs begin•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...