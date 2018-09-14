Brassard missed the first day of training camp due to illness.

The Penguins don't kickoff their preseason schedule until Tuesday against Buffalo, which gives Brassard plenty of time to get healthy. The Quebec native figures to anchor the third line this season, although there has been plenty of speculation about moving him to the wing to create space for Riley Sheahan (undisclosed) and Matt Cullen to play in the middle.

More News
Our Latest Stories