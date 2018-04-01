Brassard (lower body) will not play Sunday evening against the visiting Capitals, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Unfortunately for Brassard's fantasy owners, the 30-year-old only has two more possible games to draw into before the regular season comes to a close. Brassard has put up eight points in 14 games since arriving from Ottawa at the trade deadline. While that's by no means an amazing rate of production, he's remained productive in a third-line capacity behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.