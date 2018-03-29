Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't play Thursday
Brassard (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
In order to fill out the depth chart, the Pens recalled Josh Jooris -- who will have to beat out Dominik Simon for Brassard's spot in the lineup. Coach Mike Sullivan classified the 30-year-old as day-to-day, pending evaluation when the team returns home to Pittsburgh. Riley Sheahan should move up to a third-line role alongside Phil Kessel.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Diagnosed with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Absent from third period•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Will debut Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: May not play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Whirlwind trade to Pittsburgh complete•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...