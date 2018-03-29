Brassard (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Devils on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

In order to fill out the depth chart, the Pens recalled Josh Jooris -- who will have to beat out Dominik Simon for Brassard's spot in the lineup. Coach Mike Sullivan classified the 30-year-old as day-to-day, pending evaluation when the team returns home to Pittsburgh. Riley Sheahan should move up to a third-line role alongside Phil Kessel.