Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't play Wednesday
Brassard is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Lightning due to an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Without Brassard, Teddy Blueger-- who was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday -- will make his NHL debut against the Lightning. Blueger will center Riley Sheahan and Garrett Wilson on the fourth line, while Matt Cullen will move up to the third between Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist.
