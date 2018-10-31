Brassard (lower body) will not make the trip to New York for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While head coach Mike Sullivan still referred to Brassard as day-to-day, the fact that he has yet to get back on the ice raises doubts about his availability against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Once the Quebec native is cleared to return, he will likely replace Dominik Simon on the top line and bump Daniel Sprong back to the press box.