Hamaliuk was traded to Pittsburgh on Sunday in a three-team deal with San Jose and Montreal.

The Penguins also obtained Erik Karlsson and a 2026 third-round pick from the Sharks in the trade. Additionally, the Canadiens sent Rem Pitlick to Pittsburgh in the deal. Hamaliuk had three goals and six assists in 44 appearances with AHL San Jose last season. He also posted four goals and seven points over six ECHL outings with Wichita. Hamaliuk will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.