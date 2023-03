Kulikov (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Kulikov joins fellow trade deadline acquisition Nick Bonino (abdomen) on the shelf with longer-term problems. With Kulikov sidelined, youngster Pierre-Olivier Joseph will step back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous three games. Once given the green light to return, the 32-year-old Kulikov should be in contention to reclaim his place in the lineup.