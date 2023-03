The Penguins have acquired Kulikov from the Ducks on Friday, in exchange for Brock McGinn and a third round pick in 2023, according to RDS.ca.

Kulikov was a healthy scratch Wednesday as the Ducks did not want to take a chance of an injury. The defensive-minded defenseman has 103 blocks and 87 hits, in addition to three goals and 12 assists, in 61 games this season. He will fill an important role as a third unit blueliner.