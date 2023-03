Kulikov (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Kulikov is already considered week-to-week due to his lower-body injury but the fact that he is LTIR will rule him out until at least early April. In his four games with the Pens, the 32-year-old blueliner managed one assist, two shots and six hits while averaging 12:40 of ice time. In his stead, Pierre-Olivier Joseph figures to serve as a bottom-pairing defenseman.