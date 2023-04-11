Kulikov (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago.
Kulikov's status against the Blackhawks presumably won't be confirmed until Pittsburgh takes the ice for pregame warmups. He's picked up 16 points through 65 appearances split between the Ducks and the Penguins this season.
