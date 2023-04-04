Kulikov (lower body) is progressing in his recovery and could return sooner rather than later after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Tuesday, "The fact that all these guys are on the ice, traveling with us, it just suggests that they're that much closer to returning to the lineup," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Following his trade-deadline move, Kulikov played in just four games with the Penguins before sustaining his lower-body injury. The 32-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside once cleared to return.