Kulikov left Sunday's game against the Rangers with a lower-body injury, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
Kulikov left the game after logging just 8:13 of ice time. He's being evaluated after Sunday's game and the team will likely have an update before Tuesday's tilt with Montreal.
More News
-
Penguins' Dmitry Kulikov: Will not play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Dmitry Kulikov: Dealt to Pittsburgh•
-
Ducks' Dmitry Kulikov: Won't be in lineup vs. Capitals•
-
Ducks' Dmitry Kulikov: Stays warm with helper•
-
Ducks' Dmitry Kulikov: Adds two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Dmitry Kulikov: Puts up assist in loss•