Kulikov will not be in Pittsburgh's lineup versus Florida on Saturday, Penguins Inside Scoop reports.

Kulikov was dealt from Anaheim on Friday and according to coach Mike Sullivan, "Logistically, it wasn't going to work, so he's going to meet us in Pittsburgh." Kulikov will practice with the Penguins on Monday and is expected to play against Columbus on Tuesday. Kulikov had three goals, 12 assists, 103 blocked shots and 87 hits in 61 games before the trade.