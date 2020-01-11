Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Assist machine Friday
Kahun recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Kahun had a hand in all of the Penguins' goals in the regulation, helping on tallies by Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin. For now, Kahun's enjoying his time on the top line -- he has five points in his last two games. The Czech winger is up to 26 points (10 tallies, 16 helpers), 68 shots and a plus-12 rating through 43 contests. Add the 24-year-old while he's available, because he won't stay that way for long if he sticks alongside Malkin and Rust.
