Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Back in action Tuesday
Kahun (concussion) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
After missing the last four games with a concussion, Kahun will return to the fourth line and is expected to log power-play minutes as well. The 24-year-old will look to build on an impressive season, as he's accrued 10 goals and 27 points over 48 games.
