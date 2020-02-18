Play

Kahun (concussion) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

After missing the last four games with a concussion, Kahun will return to the fourth line and is expected to log power-play minutes as well. The 24-year-old will look to build on an impressive season, as he's accrued 10 goals and 27 points over 48 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories