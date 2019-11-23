Play

Kahun scored a goal and had three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over New Jersey

Kahun opened the scoring 7:51 into the first period with his sixth goal of the season. He's registered three goals and five points with a plus-4 rating over the last three games, providing the Penguins with some nice depth scoring despite his limited minutes. Kahun has 12 points in 22 games on the season.

