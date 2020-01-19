Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Dealing with upper-body injury
Coach Mike Sullivan said Kahun is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.
Kahun missed most of the second period and never rejoined the team in the third, finishing with just 6:17 of ice time. The team's next game is Tuesday against the rival Flyers, so we'll have another update on his status before then. First-line winger Dominik Simon also left with a lower-body injury, so the Pens will likely need to recall additional forwards if neither Dominik can play.
