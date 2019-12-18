Kahun produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kahun delivered the secondary helper on John Marino's tying goal in the second period. Kahun has 18 points and 55 shots through 33 games this year. He's on pace to top the 37 points he had with the Blackhawks as a rookie last season, and the Czech winger could top the 40-point mark.