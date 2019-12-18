Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Earns helper Tuesday
Kahun produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Kahun delivered the secondary helper on John Marino's tying goal in the second period. Kahun has 18 points and 55 shots through 33 games this year. He's on pace to top the 37 points he had with the Blackhawks as a rookie last season, and the Czech winger could top the 40-point mark.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Two points in win•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Continues productive stretch•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Eight points in last eight games•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Ties career high with three points•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: First goal of 2019-20•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Snags helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.