Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Eight points in last eight games
Kahun scored two goals and added an assist in Pittsburgh's 6-1 win over Toronto on Saturday night.
He managed to do it in just 11:16 of ice time. Kahun started his Pittsburgh career slowly, but has eight points, including five goals, in his last eight games. That pace won't continue, but Kahun could provide decent secondary scoring.
