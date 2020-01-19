Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Exits contest Sunday
Kahun (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Bruins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
The reason surrounding Kahun's absence is still unclear, but he failed to join the team out for the third period after missing much of the second. Expect the team to comment on Kahun's status following the game and at least before Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia.
