Penguins' Dominik Kahun: First goal of 2019-20
Kahun scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.
Kahun's third-period marker was all the goal support Matt Murray needed, but Pittsburgh lit the lamp twice more for good measure. With three points in 12 games, Kahun should not be owned outside of deeper formats. The fourth-line winger played 7:57 in the win, lowest of any skater.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.