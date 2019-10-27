Kahun scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Kahun's third-period marker was all the goal support Matt Murray needed, but Pittsburgh lit the lamp twice more for good measure. With three points in 12 games, Kahun should not be owned outside of deeper formats. The fourth-line winger played 7:57 in the win, lowest of any skater.

