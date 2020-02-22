Kahun (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's clash versus the Sabres.

Kahun exited Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and didn't return, and we won't know his status for Saturday's game versus the Sabres until warmups commence at 12:30 p.m. ET. If the 24-year-old ends up playing, he'll likely slot onto the second line.