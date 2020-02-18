Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Game-time call
Kahun (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Kahun took line rushes in a fourth-line role and even jumped in with the No. 2 power-play unit according to Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop, both of which would indicate the Czech will suit up versus Toronto. After an eight-game stint on the sidelines, it should come as a surprise to see Kahun being eased back into action, but once he is back up to speed, he could be in the mix for top-six minutes with Evgeni Malkin which would allow Jared McCann to move back to his natural center position.
