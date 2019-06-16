Kahun was acquired by the Penguins from the Blackhawks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Olli Maatta. The Penguins also received a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Kahun had 13 goals and 24 assists and averaged 14:09 minutes of ice time for the Blackhawks this season. The 23-year-old joined Chicago on an entry-level contract in April 2018 and played all 82 games.