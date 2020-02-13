Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Practices in non-contact sweater
Kahun (concussion) took the ice in a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice session. While he still needs to be cleared for contact, the Czech is making strides in his recovery according to coach Mike Sullivan who told reporters, "We'll see how he responds to the practice today, then ultimately the next step is full contact before he returns to play. The fact that he re-joined the team is real encouraging from our standpoint because that means he's at the next stage," Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
While Kahun hasn't been ruled out for Friday's matchup versus Montreal, the Penguins' clash with Detroit on Sunday seems more likely considering he hasn't been cleared for contact. Once given the green light, the 24-year-old could find himself back on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, though the addition of Jason Zucker has shaken up the line combinations.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Resumes skating Monday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Remains unavailable•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Slated to miss Friday's clash•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Still nursing injury•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.