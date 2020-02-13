Kahun (concussion) took the ice in a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice session. While he still needs to be cleared for contact, the Czech is making strides in his recovery according to coach Mike Sullivan who told reporters, "We'll see how he responds to the practice today, then ultimately the next step is full contact before he returns to play. The fact that he re-joined the team is real encouraging from our standpoint because that means he's at the next stage," Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While Kahun hasn't been ruled out for Friday's matchup versus Montreal, the Penguins' clash with Detroit on Sunday seems more likely considering he hasn't been cleared for contact. Once given the green light, the 24-year-old could find himself back on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, though the addition of Jason Zucker has shaken up the line combinations.