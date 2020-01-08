Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Puts up pair of points
Kahun scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Kahun snapped a four-game point drought with the two-point effort. The goal was just his second power-play point of the season. He's up to 10 markers and 13 helpers through 42 games, which puts him on pace to exceed his 37-point rookie campaign with the Blackhawks a year ago.
