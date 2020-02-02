Play

Kahun (concussion) is out of the lineup Sunday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kahun was concussed Jan. 19 against the Bruins and still isn't ready to return. While it's always hard to pinpoint a precise timetable when dealing with concussions, Kahun will have the benefit of four days off to recover before Pittsburgh's next game Thursday in Tampa Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories