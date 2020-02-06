Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Remains unavailable
Kahun (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.
Kahun will miss a fourth consecutive contest Thursday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. The 24-year-old forward has yet to clear the NHL's concussion protocol, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
