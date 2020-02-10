Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Resumes skating Monday
Kahun (concussion) took the ice prior to Monday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Given Kahun hasn't been cleared to practice with the team, he should probably be considered a long shot to suit up against the Lightning on Tuesday. Still, the Czech appears to be making progress in his recovery and could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Once cleared to play, the 24-year-old should get another look on the top line with Sidney Crosby -- that is, assuming Jim Rutherford hasn't added a top-six winger to the lineup yet.
