Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Slated to miss Friday's clash
Kahun (concussion) is expected to be sidelined versus the Flyers on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
While the added time off due to the All-Star break and bye week likely helped Kahun in his recovery, Friday's matchup still comes too soon for him to play. With the Czech unavailable, the Penguins will give Anthony Angello his first NHL start.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Still nursing injury•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Exits contest Sunday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Assist machine Friday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Puts up pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.