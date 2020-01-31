Play

Kahun (concussion) is expected to be sidelined versus the Flyers on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While the added time off due to the All-Star break and bye week likely helped Kahun in his recovery, Friday's matchup still comes too soon for him to play. With the Czech unavailable, the Penguins will give Anthony Angello his first NHL start.

More News
Our Latest Stories