Kahun registered his first point as a Penguin in Saturday's matchup with Columbus.

Kahun has found himself relegated to a fourth-line role through the first two games of the year. How the winger fits into the lineup once Bryan Rust (hand) is cleared to return remains to be seen, but at this point, it seems unlikely Kahun will be slotting into a top-six role, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.