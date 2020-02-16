Kahun (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's tilt against Detroit.

Kahun has practiced since Thursday in a non-contact sweater, and as evidenced by this news, he's still yet to be cleared for action. The 24-year-old has racked up 27 points in 48 games and appears to be trending in the right direction. In his stead, Andrew Agozzino and Sam Lafferty will continue to draw into the lineup.