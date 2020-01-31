Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Still nursing injury
Kahun is still in concussion protocol and isn't expected to play in Friday's game against Philadelphia, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kahun suffered the concussion in Jan. 19's win over Boston, as he left the game in the second period and was unable to play in the team's final game before the All-Star break Jan. 21. The fact that the 24-year-old is still not cleared for contact at practice after an eight-day layoff is also cause for concern. If Kahun was to miss Friday's game, Andrew Agozzino would be the likely beneficiary to jump into the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Exits contest Sunday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Assist machine Friday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Puts up pair of points•
-
Penguins' Dominik Kahun: Earns helper Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.