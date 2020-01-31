Kahun is still in concussion protocol and isn't expected to play in Friday's game against Philadelphia, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kahun suffered the concussion in Jan. 19's win over Boston, as he left the game in the second period and was unable to play in the team's final game before the All-Star break Jan. 21. The fact that the 24-year-old is still not cleared for contact at practice after an eight-day layoff is also cause for concern. If Kahun was to miss Friday's game, Andrew Agozzino would be the likely beneficiary to jump into the lineup.