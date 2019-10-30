Kahun scored a goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has scored in each of his last two games for his first two goals of the season. His three points Tuesday tied a career high as well. He has two goals and six points in 13 games despite only averaging a little more than 12 minutes of ice time per contest.

