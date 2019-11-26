Kahun collected two assists, one with the man advantage, during Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus Calgary.

Now with 14 points in 2019-20, half of Kahun's production has come in the past five games. He started his night off with a power-play assist before setting up Jake Guentzel in overtime. If Kahun continues this level of production, we may need to rethink where he fits into fantasy lineups.