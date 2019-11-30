Simon notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Simon was bumped up to the first line with Bryan Rust (lower body) unavailable. Simon made good on the promotion when he found Evgeni Malkin, who in turn set up Jake Guentzel for a first-period tally. The Czech winger has been solid this season with 12 points and 45 shots on goal through 26 games. If Rust is out for an extended time, Simon could be an interesting add for fantasy owners.